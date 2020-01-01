FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company's CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Photo: Keith Srakocic / AP)

Opioid addiction is considered a “wicked problem,” one that is complex, multi-causal and extremely difficult to resolve. If you search “wicked problem” online, the word “impossible” is even included in the definition. I believe that nothing is impossible with God and have been pondering how we might respond to this ever-increasing imbalance in our community.

There are many paths to opioid addiction, but I want to focus on the path that starts with the use of prescription pain medications. Unfortunately, medical schools do not teach about non-toxic, non-invasive, and non-addicting modalities for pain, and much of a doctor’s ongoing education is done in their office by a pharmaceutical representative. As a result, neither the doctors nor the patients know that nature has provided many alternative treatments for pain.

Don’t become another opioid statistic. Talk to your doctor about CBD products and medical marijuana. Look into massage, chiropractic, acupuncture, tapping (emotional freedom technique), essential oils, hypnosis, meditation, yoga, Reiki and even sound therapy.

Remember that much of the funding for medical schools and the doctors’ ongoing educational opportunities comes from pharmaceutical companies that cannot make absurd amounts of money when patients get and keep themselves well.

