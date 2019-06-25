Buy Photo Northern York County Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel, left, talks with residents prior to a North Codorus Township supervisors meeting, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

At a recent supervisors’ meeting, the residents of North Codorus Township shared their opinions regarding withdrawing from Southwestern Regional Police Department.

Many of us have been attending these meetings and sharing our opinions for months. At this meeting, the idea of Southwestern merging with Northern York County Regional or Southern Regional was presented. One person suggested delaying the withdrawal until these new options could be investigated.

At the end of the public comments a request for a show of hands indicated that every person in the audience was in agreement that the best course of action would be for the supervisors to request to delay the withdrawal until the new ideas could be explored.

In spite of the unanimous vote, the supervisors took the next step toward withdrawal. Other than vote them out at election time, is there anything a community can do when supervisors refuse to listen to and enact the will of the people?

