An eight-minute video produced by AB Sketches shows the process and plans for upcoming renovations at the Yorktowne Hotel.

In 1925, the community was tasked with building a hotel, a cornerstone for downtown revitalization. In 2015, we were tasked with revitalizing the Yorktowne Hotel, to once again be a cornerstone. As with all great projects, it takes more than a village. It takes community partners, passion, volunteers and more.

Since the York County Industrial Development Authority (YCIDA) stepped up to this project we have turned to the community to guide it. We are a volunteer board, with a heart and a passion for the revitalization of York.  

This project is meant to be all about York:

  • We’ve partnered with Crispus Attucks and Salem Square Community Association to host hiring information sessions for contractors and provided workshops on the bidding process to guide smaller contractors through the process.
  • We’ve partnered with York College of Pennsylvania to engage their hospitality students in project-based learning in the hotel, including food safety, housekeeping, customer service and others. Now entering its third year, we’ve included marketing, business and economics students as well. This has become a model of excellence for project-based learning, and has defined an initiative to implement workforce training for future Yorktowne Hotel employees at all levels of career path.
  • We’ve partnered with the Cultural Alliance of York for an Artist Inclusion Program, to make the hotel a hub of art where the public can see a true showcase of the talent right here in our community.
  • We’ve held public information sessions, given countless tours of the hotel, and even auctioned away some of the memory-evoking pieces for you each to take home.
  • We’ve engaged a project team of GF Management, owned by York native Ken Kochenour, who will operate the hotel; our partners at Tapestry by Hilton, the brand of the hotel; locally owned Kinsley Construction, the project manager guiding the nuts and bolts of this revitalization; and our historic tax consultants to ensure we are preserving the historic elements of the hotel as we modernize it.
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The view from a window in suite 710 is shown in The
The view from a window in suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The formal dining room is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel
The formal dining room is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the lending library in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the laminated
General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the laminated copies of the original newspaper published on the day the hotel opened at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham holds the elevators
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham holds the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The elevators are shown in the lobby at The Yorktowne
The elevators are shown in the lobby at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The goat, used as a mascot while the city of York raised
The goat, used as a mascot while the city of York raised funds for the original building of the hotel, is on display in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
Room prices dating back to 1925 are displayed at The
Room prices dating back to 1925 are displayed at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
A list of historical figures who have stayed at the
A list of historical figures who have stayed at the hotel is shown in one of the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
A list of famous public figures who have stayed at
A list of famous public figures who have stayed at the hotel is shown in one of the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
A meat locker is shown in the basement of The Yorktowne
A meat locker is shown in the basement of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
A photogrpah of a dinner party held in the Colonial
A photograph of a dinner party held in the Colonial room is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The Colonial Room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The Colonial Room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The door to a room noted on historic hotel plans as
The door to a room noted on historic hotel plans as a race segregated locker room is shown through the laundry room doors of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of York County Alliance, talks about a machine used for large amounts of ironing in the laundry area of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The engine room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The engine room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
An outdoor light is shown on the roof outside of the
An outdoor light is shown on the roof outside of the apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The doorway into the apartment which once housed the
The doorway into the apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A conference room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
A conference room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of York County Alliance, shows how wooden panels conceal the lobby bar area of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York,
The lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A view of East Market Street is shown from the OffCenter
A view of East Market Street is shown from the OffCenter Grill located in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York on Friday,
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is scheduled to close Nov. 6 for
The Yorktowne Hotel is scheduled to close Nov. 6 for renovation. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
    Together, working side-by-side, we are dedicated to this project and its success. Each time there is a decision to be made, whether budgetary or historic, we are together in guiding it.

    What’s next?

    This summer, you will notice windows going in and out of the hotel as they are replaced and sealed. The rear exterior of the building, formerly the parking garage, has been sealed, and interior work will continue with Harrisburg-based Jones Masonry.

    We anticipate more packages going out to bid this summer and fall, including Site Improvements & Landscaping, Interior General Construction and General Trades, Interior fit-out (broken into several packages including, but not limited to, Metal Stud Framing and Drywall, Acoustic Ceilings, Tile, Resilient Flooring, Painting and Wallcovering), Installation of Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment (FF&E), Fire Protection, Mechanical (includes HVAC & Plumbing) and Electrical.

    We’ve heard from contractors they’d like even more assistance in learning how to bid large scale projects such as the Yorktowne. To fulfill this need, we are launching a curriculum with HACC York this fall to give a deep dive in the how-tos, and will prepare for future magnificent projects. This eight-week program is at no cost to the business owner, and will aid in both new and existing businesses.

    We continue to engage new philanthropic partners in the project, and review every opportunity with an eye towards local inclusion. Just recently the YCIDA approved the WhyFly wireless network, run by the local United Fiber & Data, to utilize the rooftop space in providing business wireless, while still allowing us to activate the roof as a public space.

    We continue to listen to you, the community, and your vision for the hotel. Together, with our fully dedicated project team, we look forward to bringing the hotel back online in 2020.

    — Jack Kay is chairman of the York County Industrial Development Authority.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/contributors/2019/06/17/op-ed-yorktowne-hotel-people-people/1481375001/