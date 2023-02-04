Here's what it was like staying at the newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel

The nearly 100-year-old Yorktowne Hotel reopened Tuesday after a six-year, $52 million renovation, and now the question on everyone's minds is: What's it like staying at the refurbished downtown York City landmark?

To answer that question, The York Dispatch picked up the tab for an overnight stay Friday so I could experience the new Yorktowne Hotel during its opening weekend.

Walking into the lobby, one is struck by the historic nature of the hotel. The checkerboard tiles and art evoke a time gone by, something those who renovated the hotel kept in mind. One mural behind the front desk, painted by Cornelius Hicks, was rediscovered during the renovation and preserved. The many chandeliers and the grand piano given pride of place near the entrance plaza help reinforce that.

In addition to the older art, new pieces adorn the walls, all crafted by local artists.

"My main goal was to honor the artisans that had made this hotel such a beautiful, amazing place," fiber artist Susan McDaniel said Friday night.

McDaniel's art pieces adorn the new Graham rooftop lounge and pay homage to smaller pieces of design around the hotel. The lounge doorknob, for example, was inspired by the doorknobs to the WellSpan Ballroom, which will be used for events.

There's even some more unusual bits of history; above the lobby bar is a stuffed, taxidermized goat. According to a picture frame on the bar, the goat was the mascot of the initial fundraising push back in the 1920s when the hotel was being conceptualized.

The hotel was stress-tested immediately by its participation in York City's First Friday event. The event welcomed in guests to view the various art pieces on a self-guided tour. The artists who crafted the pieces around the hotel were there to answer questions and talk about their work.

Within a few minutes of the event's beginning, the lobby was packed with people. The bar and first-come, first-serve tables for dining were quickly claimed, and a line formed outside the one elevator that takes guests to the Graham penthouse lounge; with a capacity of 50 people indoors and freezing cold temperatures preventing access to the outside area, that capacity was quickly filled.

Finding a spot at the bar or at a table to try the Yorktowne's menu was nearly impossible during the First Friday event. The lobby was filled with the kind of bustling energy that it must have had even before the renovation. Prominent York countians could be spotted attending, including Mayor Michael Helfrich, Commissioner Doug Hoke and Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance.

After the event ended at 7, the Davidson lobby bar continued to see a large crowd. Even after the ostensible 10 p.m. closing time for the bar, bartenders were still hard at work making drinks for guests. An open-faced pork sandwich ($12) and one of the craft cocktails, a "Legendary Louie" ($14, consisting of bourbon, Drambuie, house syrup, spiced pear bitters and applewood smoked sea salt, named for Louie Appell Jr.), made for a good, if pricy, dinner.

Stepping into my room on the second floor felt a bit like stepping into a time warp. The room is as modern and comfortable as is to be expected from a quality hotel, though it evokes the past. That includes an art piece depicting the hotel as it was in the 1920s.

The room's soundproofing was impressive; despite being only a couple of floors up from the event downstairs, it was quiet and a good place to relax. Certain rooms offer a view of downtown York, and the rooftop lounge offers a view that is not to be missed.

As I sat in the lobby the next morning waiting on breakfast (Rise & Shine, $19, consisting of eggs, bacon or Dutch sausage, breakfast potatoes and a carafe of either coffee or juice), I took in the crowd of people working, of guests enjoying their breakfast.

For the first time in six years, the hustle and bustle in the Yorktowne Hotel wasn't of construction or preparation. It was of people doing what hotels are meant to do: provide a place to relax, to have a drink, meet friends or to stay the evening.

It's early days yet, but if history is any guide, there'll be plenty more people creating new Yorktowne Hotel memories in the days and years to come.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.