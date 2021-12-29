Don't sleep on redistricting, York County. Lawmakers are choosing their voters.

YORK DISPATCH EDITORIAL BOARD

We don't blame you if reapportionment wasn't top of mind this December.

Even politics nerds tend to zone when jargon like "compactness" or "competitiveness" get thrown around. But, please, don't let the vocabulary — let alone all the other serious matters competing for bandwidth this holiday season — intimidate you into silence.

As we speak, your elected lawmakers are carving up Pennsylvania, effectively choosing their voters. The redistricting process will have serious ramifications for who represents you and how much attention your interests receive in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

Redrawing legislative districts happens every 10 years. The entire process can be a bit opaque — some would say intentionally so — but now is the time for your voice to be heard.

The Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission, a body comprised of two Democrats, two Republicans and chaired by the former chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, released proposed legislative maps of the state Senate and state House of Representatives on Dec. 16, just as most of us were mentally checking out for the holidays.

That set off a 30-day window for public input, after which the commission can make changes before the maps are finalized.

As they are, the maps got a somewhat mixed reception.

On the local level, the greatest changes from the 2012 maps are at the state Senate level.

Under the proposal, Republican Sen. Mike Regan's 31st district will dip further southward into York County, trading away portions of Cumberland County — which has drifted more blue in recent elections — to a revised 34th district that encompasses more conservative Perry and northern Dauphin County. In some ways, this could be considered an improvement: York County is now divided between two districts instead of four.

On the House side, the proposal calls for a plethora of minor adjustments to the district lines. Democratic Rep. Carol Hill-Evans' 95th district picks up much of North York, for example, from Republican Rep. Keith Gillespie's 47th district.

We encourage you to plug your address into the interactive map created by our colleagues at SpotlightPA to see what the proposed maps mean for you.

They've also done some good work grading the maps on a variety of metrics. These proposals generally score well when it comes to compactness, or how closely together all parts of a district are; split minimization, or avoiding dividing communities of shared interest; and partisan fairness.

Despite opposition from some GOP leaders, the Princeton Gerrymandering Project found that the state House and Senate proposals reflect a 1.7% and 2% Republican bias, respectively. That makes a degree of sense: Based on recent statewide election results, the gurus at FiveThirtyEight estimated a statewide partisan lean of 2.9% toward Republican candidates.

The maps drew criticism, however, for failing to promote more racial equity, missing an opportunity to draw a predominantly Latino district.

If you've got thoughts about these maps, we encourage you to attend one of the commission's hearings next week — masked and vaxxed, natch — or to submit comments electronically.

The hearings are planned for 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, in Hearing Room 1 at the North Office Building in the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg. You can participate remotely by registering at www.redistricting.state.pa.us. You can submit written comments on the same website until Jan. 16.

All of this is liable to be politically contentious — including an inevitable court battle. At the end of the day, it's you, dear voter, whose voice should matter most.

Use it.