Here's how to avoid another Liberty Fire Co. fiasco

York Dispatch Editorial Board

There are no secrets in a small town.

And, yet, for years former Fire Chief Steven Miller allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from North York’s Liberty Fire Co.

Borough officials even reappointed him to serve another term amid their own audit, an investigation that would — among other things — reveal that hardly any cash was deposited into the company's social hall account for four years. That’s very, very, very suspicious given that fundraising dinners and hall rentals are the lifeblood of these groups.

"I'm not happy that he did what he did, but I’m a true friend,” said Council President Richard Shank last October. “I’ll be behind him.”

Despite that friendship, Shank appointed himself to the role of liaison during a forensic audit of Liberty Fire, telling a crowd that since "multiple people" were being investigated, it would not be a "conflict of interest."

Another council member threatened to quit after Shank refused to make the audit public. At the time, Shank said the audit was incomplete.

Yet North York later fought tooth-and-nail against The York Dispatch’s attempts to bring that audit to light as Miller was charged with theft and receiving stolen property. He’s now awaiting trial.

The audit eventually came out thanks to the hard work of attorney Paula Knudsen Burke, who went to court for the audit’s release on behalf of reporter Tina Locurto.

But this is hardly the end of the story.

The dirty little secret is that these volunteer organizations are vulnerable to waste, fraud and abuse because they’re seldom subject to outside scrutiny — aside from the occasional state audit. They are exempt from the state’s Right-to-Know Law. If they file an IRS form 990 at all, the accounting is usually vague and uninformative.

If these organizations receive government funds, watchdog reporters like Locurto can request that information from the individual agency or municipality but — as we saw in North York — local officials are just as apt to try to protect their own, dragging the process out in costly legal battles.

“You have to get access to the records via the agency that funds the volunteer fire/ems organizations, since they’re not agencies themselves,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

Right now, there’s simply no easy way to hold these organizations accountable.

We think it’s time to change that.

Dear lawmakers, please update the statutes to address the lack of transparency in government funds being funneled into these organizations. Yes, their status as nonprofits makes this a little complicated, but here’s one elegant solution: Require fire companies and EMS to file an comprehensive annual financial report in order to qualify for any taxpayer money.

Hocus-pocus, there you have it: a public record subject to the Right-to-Know Law.

In the meantime, it’s on each of us to hold our own accountable.

Before you donate to your local fire company, ask about their finances. As much as we love our firefighters and the essential work they do, it’s on us to avoid the kinds of shenanigans that reportedly happened in North York. Asking to see the books really isn’t too much.

And, if you’re a public official in a small town, don’t be like Mr. Shank.

Friendship is a wonderful thing. So is accountability.

