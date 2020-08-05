Letter: Treating COVID-19 as a joke

Steve Houser

My employer in York County is requiring me to wear a face covering per Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate.

We currently wear numerous other items of PPE to protect us from hazards. Each of those items meet an OSHA standard and can assure the user he or she is safe.

The face coverings we are made to wear vary greatly. Some seem almost like a joke, barely covering your nose. It seems like all they care about is compliance, not actual safety from COVID-19.

Paradise Township