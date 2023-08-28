Lane closures at Route 30 bridge postponed until after Labor Day

Lane closures planned to start this week on a portion of Route 30 have been postponed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The Wrights Ferry Bridge connecting Lancaster and York counties is now scheduled to start nightly lane closures after Labor Day weekend.

Shoulder paving is expected to take several nights to complete, after which a long-term traffic shift will be in place on the bridge, PennDOT said.

The project, which costs more than $5 million, is expected to be completed by November 2024, according to PennDOT.