Appell Center renovation project will result in detour in York City

A portion of West Philadelphia Street in York City will be temporarily closed due to construction at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

According to the Appell Center, planned construction this summer includes the replacement of its HVAC system, renovations to the Strand Theatre concession areas and the replacement of exterior doors. It received $4 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant program for the project.

Some of those projects will necessitate the closing of West Philadelphia Street between North George and North Beaver streets from July 28 through July 30. In the event of rain, the portion of street will be closed Aug. 25 through Aug. 27.

The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on July 28 and is expected to end by 8 p.m. on July 30.

Parking will be prohibited in the construction area a day prior to the start of construction, on July 27.

Due to the construction, access to the Philadelphia Street garage will be cut off during the construction. Cars will not be able to enter the garage, but vehicles will be able to exit on Gas Avenue.

People with monthly parking access to the Philadelphia Street garage can park in alternative garages at the corner of West King and South George streets, as well as on the first block of East Market Street.

Alternate parking will remain available on July 29 and July 30 at York City parking lots located at the corner of West Philadelphia Street and Pershing Avenue, the 200 block of North Beaver Street, and the 200 block of West Market Street.

Truck traffic should avoid the area and use Princess Street as an alternate route. Cherry Lane between Clarke Avenue and Philadelphia Street will also be closed, according to York City.