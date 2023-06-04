Roadwork to close part of Route 851 through the summer starting Monday

An arch culvert on Route 851 — Bryansville Road — in Peach Bottom Township will be closed for much of the summer to undergo a replacement project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The structure, located between Delta Road (Route 74) and Wise Road, will be temporarily closed through the summer starting Monday.

A detour will be in place using Kilgore and Line roads and Route 74, according to PennDOT.

The detour is expected to be in place until Aug. 23, with all work on the arch culvert expecting to wrap by Oct. 31.

JD Eckman Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, is the contractor on this $1.8 million project.