Conewago Creek bridge closing for nearly five months

Bridge work will begin this week along the Conewago Creek, resulting in a long-term detour, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The project, starting Thursday, will close the bridge on Cly Road for up to 140 days, PennDOT announced. The bridge spans Conewago Creek between Grandview Drive and Bowers Bridge Road in Conewago and Newberry townships.

A detour will be in place using Grandview Drive, Cragmoor Road, Route 297, Conewago Creek Road and Bowers Bridge Road.

MORE:West Nile positive mosquitoes found in York County — what can you do?

MORE:Elder care entrepreneur sentenced for embezzling from businesses

This construction work is part of a two-bridge rehabilitation project that also includes work on Colonial Road in Dover Township, according to PennDOT.

Work on the Colonial Road bridge is expected to start in July. All work on both bridges is slated to finish by April 2024, PenDOT said.

JVI Group Inc., of York Springs, Adams County, is the contractor on this $2.9 million project.