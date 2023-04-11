Traffic alert: York City-area bridge to close for more than a year

A bridge spanning Mill Creek will be closed for more than a year, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

The bridge along Eberts Lane in Manchester Township near the border with York City will be replaced as part of a $10.1 million project overseen by the Mechanicsburg-based Deblin Inc.

According to PennDOT, the bridge will close starting on Wednesday and is expected to remain closed until June 2024.

Traffic northbound on Eberts Lane should take the following detour: Turn left on Frederic Avenue, turn right on Sherman Street, turn right on 11th Avenue and return to Eberts Lane.

More:Tensions mount in spat over possible warehouse near Prospect Hill Cemetery

MORE:York County seniors prepare for prom: Dates, locations and more

MORE:Dry conditions prompt wildfire warning

Traffic southbound can take the detour by traveling west on 11th Avenue, turning right on Sherman Street, heading right eastbound onto Route 30, turning right on North Hills Road and turning right westbound onto Route 462 and back to Eberts Lane, PennDOT said.

During construction, the current bridge will be demolished and replaced.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

As part of the construction contract, work will include adding an additional span to the existing three-lane, two-span bridge on Sherman Street. That work is expected to begin in 2024 and will allow Mill Creek to be relocated to accommodate the widening of Interstate 83, PennDOT said.