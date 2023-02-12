Traffic alert: Lane restrictions continuing at Wrights Ferry Bridge through week

Nighttime drivers can expect lane restrictions throughout the week at the Wrights Ferry Bridge on Route 30, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The restrictions on the bridge, which connects Hellam Township to Columbia, Lancaster County, will be in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to PennDOT.

The right lane and right shoulder will be closed in both eastbound and westbound directions, with the left lane remaining open. Only one direction will be closed at a time, PennDOT said.

Restrictions are in place so workers can install strain gages, a method used to measure weight and movement stresses on a bridge.