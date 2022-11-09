Woman dies after single-vehicle wreck on Route 30

A 31-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Hellam Township.

The York County Coroner’s Office said that the woman died just before 3 p.m. at Wellspan York Hospital.

Hellam Township Police said the woman was traveling east on Route 30 around 2 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle began to roll and she was ejected.

She was transported from the scene to WellSpan York Hospital, where she died from blunt force injuries received in the crash. Deputy coroner Carissa McLyman responded to the hospital and certified the death.

The woman’s next-of-kin has been notified, and the coroner’s office will release her name at a later time.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed.