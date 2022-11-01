East Market Street reopens after bridge replacement construction

To the relief of many commuters, East Market Street is reopening after it closed in September for bridge construction, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Detours associated with the closure have been lifted as of Tuesday.

The major east-west conduit for York County had been closed at the bridge, located just west of the Interstate 83 interchange, since Sept. 27. The bridge crosses Mill Creek and is at the border between Spring Garden and Springettsbury townships.

The $6.4 million project included full replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp realignment, signal upgrades and other construction by contractor Clearwater Construction, of Mercer, Mercer County.

Although the detour has been lifted, construction in the area is expected to continue through the spring of 2023, PennDOT said.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA.

York-Adams League coaches select 2022 boys' soccer all-stars

York County officials urge voters to report intimidation as people watch drop boxes in Arizona

West Manheim Police seek three burglary suspects

'Definitely a struggle': Districts chart course through severe staffing shortage