West Manchester Township man killed in motorcycle crash

A West Manchester Township man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash late Thursday afternoon.

Richard Houck, 64, of the 1600 block of Church Road in West Manchester Township, died just before 5 p.m. along North Main Street in New Salem Borough, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Houck left a parking lot adjacent to where the incident occurred and went into a small, wooded area, according Pennsylvania State Police, who investigated the incident.

Houck struck a tree and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said. Houck died at the scene despite getting treatment from EMS workers. A motorcycle helmet was found on the ground at the scene of the accident.

Chief deputy coroner Tania Zech responded to the scene and certified the death. Houck was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m. Houck died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology will be done.