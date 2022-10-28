I-83 open again after early morning tractor trailer crash

A crash involving two tractor trailers that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 for several hours has now been cleared.

The interstate reopened just after 10 a.m. after keeping the roadway closed since the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound side of I-83.

Dispatchers confirmed that the highway was closed following the crash that occurred around 4:30 a.m. The highway was closed between mile marker 10 at Loganville and mile marker 14 at Leader Heights. One of the tractor trailers overturned while the other remained upright just off the roadway.

There was no word on if there were any injuries to those involved in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigated the crash.

A number of fire and police units were on the scene to assist with traffic control. One of the drivers had to be extricated from one of the trucks, according to local fire officials.