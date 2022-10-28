I-83 closed by early morning tractor trailer wreck: Traffic alert

A stretch of northbound I-83 just south of York City remains closed after an early morning crash that involved two tractor trailers.

Dispatchers confirmed that the highway was closed following the crash that occurred around 4:30 a.m. The highway was closed between mile marker 10 at Loganville and mile marker 14 at Leader Heights. One of the tractor trailers overturned while the other remained upright just off the roadway.

UPDATE:I-83 open again after early morning tractor trailer crash

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash. Dispatchers had no estimate as to when I-83 would reopen in that area.

A number of fire police units as well as fire units were there on the scene to help with traffic control and help a the scene. One of the drivers had to be extricated from one of the trucks, according to local fire officials.

A number of nearby roadways are heavily congested due to traffic being diverted from I-83.