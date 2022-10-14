Man may have suffered medical emergency before crash, coroner says

A man who died after crashing into a utility pole in Windsor Borough Thursday may have suffered a medical emergency.

That's what the York County Coroner's Office suspects happened at about 11:30 a.m. along North Penn Street when a 77-year-old man lost control of his vehicle at a bend in the road and struck the pole.

The car struck the pole on the passenger side of the vehicle causing extensive damage and the airbags to deploy, the coroner's report said.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash.

Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner responded to the scene and certified the death around noon.

The name of the victim will be released Friday. There will be no autopsy done in this case, the coroner's office said.