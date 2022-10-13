Coroner called to crash in Windsor borough

The York County Corner's Office was dispatched to the scene of an accident in Windsor borough on Thursday morning according to York County 911 Dispatch.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near 20 N. Penn St., near Smith Avenue and Water Street. The Southern PA Incident Network reported that the accident involved a vehicle hitting a pole in that area and that the roadway will be closed for several hours

According York County 911 Dispatch, the accident is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

Check back later for more information.