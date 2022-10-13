Coroner called to crash in Windsor borough
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
The York County Corner's Office was dispatched to the scene of an accident in Windsor borough on Thursday morning according to York County 911 Dispatch.
The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near 20 N. Penn St., near Smith Avenue and Water Street. The Southern PA Incident Network reported that the accident involved a vehicle hitting a pole in that area and that the roadway will be closed for several hours
More:Child porn accusations against couple were uncle's lies, police say
More:York County near top of list for marijuana pardon applications
According York County 911 Dispatch, the accident is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.
Check back later for more information.