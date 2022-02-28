Months of lane restrictions expected at key bridge damaged in crash: PennDOT

Lane restrictions could be in place for months following a crash that severely damaged the Queen Street bridge near Interstate 83, according to state officials.

The Route 74 bridge — near Exit 16 on Interstate 83 in York Township — reopened on Monday morning but, according to PennDOT, more work will need to be completed at the site.

"This will probably be in place for months, until a more permanent repair can be made," said PennDOT spokesperson David Thompson. "We’re not sure if there will be major traffic delays, but there may be slow moving traffic or congestion during peak hours."

The Route 74 bridge sees about 20,000 cars in both directions per day, Thompson said.

It was damaged when a vehicle hit the structure Thursday evening while traveling northbound through I-83. As a result, the crash caused "severe damage to the fascia beam," Thompson added.

During emergency construction repairs, workers hit a natural gas line — which shut down South Queen Street and I-83 on Saturday, according to York Township Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page. By Monday evening, one southbound lane remained closed.

York Township officials did not return calls seeking comment Monday.

For more information on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

