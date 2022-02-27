Damaged in crash last week, heavily traveled bridge over I-83 closed in one direction

A heavily traveled bridge over Interstate 83 in York Township is temporarily closed to southbound traffic after it was damaged in a crash Thursday, according to PennDOT.

The bridge at the Queen Street exit, exit 16, will be closed until Monday morning so crews can repair the damaged section, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation stated in a news release.

The closure is expected to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, at which time one southbound lane will be reopened.

Due to the closure, drivers who need to access southbound Route 74 from north of the closure are being instructed to take southbound I-83 to exit 14, then take northbound I-83 back to exit 16 and Route 74, PennDOT said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.