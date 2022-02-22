Heavily traveled York-area road closed for bridge repairs

A portion of Springwood Road in York Township is closed for bridge repairs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Westbound Springwood Road, just west of Duquesne Road in York Township, will be closed for a week starting Tuesday. Springwood Road eastbound will remain open.

Those traveling westbound on Springwood Road should use the following detour: Camp Betty Washington Road, Haines Road, Route 124, Hill Street/Hollywood Drive to Springwood Road, according to PennDOT.

More than 15,800 vehicles use Springwood Road every day, according to PennDOT.

