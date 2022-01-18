I-83 lane restrictions could impact your morning commute

Those driving on Interstate 83 near Mount Rose Avenue could expect traffic delays due to a lane restriction for road work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The right on-ramp acceleration lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Both the left and middle through lanes will remain open for traffic on northbound I-83. Additionally, the on-ramp to northbound I-83 will also stay open with a temporary stop sign, PennDOT said.

Restrictions are in place so contractors can place lighting under the Mount Rose Avenue bridge over I-83.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

More: Hello, I-83 diverging diamond! Meanwhile, Mount Rose project continues

More: More snow heading for York County later in the week

More: Court sets deadline to break stalemate on congressional map