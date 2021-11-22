Traffic alert: I-83 lane restrictions will be in place for Mount Rose work

Those driving on Interstate 83 near Mount Rose Avenue can expect traffic due to a lane restriction for road work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Short-term lane closures in both directions of I-83 at Mount Rose Avenue will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Restrictions are in place so workers can place pavement markings at the interchange, PennDOT said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.