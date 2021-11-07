I-83 ramps to close at night this week as PennDOT repairs bridge

Interstate 83 ramps at the John Harris Memorial Bridge are scheduled for closures this week for repairs, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Specific ramps on the bridge, which crosses the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, according to PennDOT.

Ramps at the bridge be closed following this schedule:

The Front Street ramp to northbound I-83 (Ramp C) will close Monday and Tuesday nights. A detour will be in place using Paxton and 13th streets to northbound I-83.

The Front Street ramp to southbound I-83 (Ramp A) will close Wednesday night. A detour will be followed using northbound I-83 to 13th Street and southbound I-83.

The southbound I-83 ramp to Second Street (Ramp D) will close Thursday night. A detour will follow 17th, Paxton and Second streets.

Work to the bridge includes replacing expansion joint seals and concrete repairs, according to a news release.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

