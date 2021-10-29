Train derails in York Haven, the second in the county this year

A train carrying coal derailed Thursday evening in York County.

Eighteen out of 28 cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed near Walton Street and Locust Street in York Haven shortly after 10 p.m., according information from York County 911 and the county's Office of Emergency Management.

The train struck an unoccupied vehicle, also owned by Norfolk Southern, which was on the tracks. It's not clear why the vehicle was there, the Office of Emergency Management posted online.

There were no injuries reported.

Newberry Township Police and York Haven firefighters responded to the scene, which has since been turned over to Norfolk Southern for cleanup.

One car overturned into the adjacent Conewago Creek, and Harrisburg-based contractor Miller Environmental Group will corral any affected water in the creek, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

It's the second time this year that a train derailed in York County.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Newberry Township, near Goldsboro, on June 28. Thirty-three train cars, some carrying crude oil, derailed. Authorities said none of the oil leaked.

