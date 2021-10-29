Motorcyclist killed in York City crash: coroner

A motorcyclist died Thursday evening after crashing into a vehicle in York City.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Sherman Street and East Market Street, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A man was operating a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle, causing that vehicle to flip, the release states. The motorcyclist was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m.

The motorcyclist's name has not been released yet because authorities are still notifying his next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle survived the crash. The release did not indicate if they suffered any injuries.

York City Police continue to investigate the crash. It's not yet known if an autopsy will be performed.

