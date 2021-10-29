Coroner identifies York City motorcycle crash victim

The York County Coroner's Office identified a man who died in a York City motorcycle crash Thursday evening.

Daniel Martinez Diaz, 36, of Springettsbury Township, died after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle at Sherman Street and East Market Street.

According to a release from the coroner's office, Diaz's motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a vehicle in an intersection. The motorcyclist was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m.

The coroner's office ruled blunt-force trauma as his cause of death, the release states. The driver of the vehicle survived, but it wasn't clear if they suffered any injuries.

An autopsy will not be performed. York City police investigated the crash.

