Alleged DUI crash leaves dozens without power: police

A number of Dallastown residents are without power after an allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning.

The crash occurred on West Maple Street at about 2 a.m., according to the York Area Regional Police. A vehicle struck a pole with a transformer, causing it to fall over, which cut off power to many area residences.

Between 20 and 100 electric customers are without power, and crews are on scene to repair the damage, according to information from FirstEnergy. The electric company estimates power will be restored to all customers by about 2:30 p.m.

Police did not identify the driver or if indicate if there were any injuries from the crash.

