Part of Route 30 closed after crash in Jackson Township

A portion of Route 30 is shut down as a result of a car crash in Jackson Township, according to York County 911.

Lincoln Highway West is closed from KBS to South Salem Church roads as a result of the crash, 911 said.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Lincoln Highway.

“It does look fire and police are still out there," the dispatcher said.

