Traffic alert: Lane cleared on I-83 after multi-vehicle crash

All lanes on Interstate 83 are now clear following a multi-vehicle crash earlier Sunday, according to York County 911.

Emergency officials cleared the crash, which was first reported just before noon Sunday on I-83 northbound near exit 40A for Limekiln Road, according to 511PA.

One lane was restricted more almost two hours, but is now open, according to 511PA.

