Lanes of Route 30 in both directions closed after crash

Several lanes of Route 30 in Springettsbury Township are closed after two vehicles crashed Monday afternoon.

One westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed temporarily between Mount Zion Road and Shoe House Road as crews clear the scene of a two-vehicle crash, a York County 911 supervisor said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m.

One person suffered injuries in the crash, which are believed to be not life-threatening.