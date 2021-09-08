Nearly 700 crashes, six deaths over Labor Day weekend in Pa.: State police

Across Pennsylvania, half a dozen people were killed in car crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

There were 674 crashes between Friday and Sunday that killed six people and injured another 209, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Those numbers only cover crashes investigated by state police, not local law enforcement.

There were no fatal crashes in York County over the holiday weekend.

Those numbers are comparable to Labor Day weekend in 2020, when state police investigated 678 crashes in Pennsylvania that resulted in seven deaths.

Troopers across the state also cited 587 people with driving under the influence and issued 9,968 speeding citations.

Troopers from Troop J, which covers York, Lancaster and Chester counties, also released their data from the holiday weekend:

Total crashes: 36

Fatal crashes: None

Number of people injured: Six

DUI arrests: 58

Speeding tickets: 322

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.