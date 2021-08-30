Traffic alert: Ramps on I-83 to be closed overnight this week

Ramps on Interstate 83 will be closed overnight this week to allow for construction, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, the on and off ramps at Exit 24 for Emigsville on I-83 will have detours in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, according to PennDOT.

There will be no detours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Exit 24 ramp closures and detour routes are as follows:

Northbound I-83 to Route 238: Northbound I-83 to exit 28 (Route 297/Strinestown/Zions View), then southbound I-83 to Exit 24

Route 238 to northbound I-83: Southbound I-83 to Exit 22 (Route 181/North George Street), to northbound I-83

Southbound I-83 to Route 238: Southbound I-83 to Exit 22 (Route181/North George Street), then northbound I-83 to exit 24

Route 238 to southbound I-83: Northbound I-83 to Exit 28 (Route 297/Strinestown/Zions View) to southbound I-83

Detours will also be in place from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.

Motorists should stay alert for traffic and drive with caution through construction areas, according to PennDOT.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.