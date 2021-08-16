I-83 ramps in York County to close overnight

Ramp closures at Shrewsbury Township will affect how drivers enter and exit Interstate 83, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Northbound I-83 ramps both entering and exiting will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Those who need to get onto I-83 should travel north on Susquehanna Trail to eastbound Route 216 to the Glen Rock exit and northbound I-83.

Those who need to exit I-83 can continue north to Exit 8 for Glen Rock, then get back on I-83 southbound to Exit 4, PennDOT said.

Next, the southbound I-83 ramp to Route 851 will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to PennDOT.

Those who need to exit I-83 should take Exit 8 for Glen Rock to westbound Route 216 to Susquehanna Trail and Route 851.

