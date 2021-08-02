PennDOT: I-83 bridge construction begins this week

Motorists should expect delays at a bridge in southern York County as a result of construction, according to the state Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Construction work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday will occur on the I-83 bridges spanning Route 216 at Exit 8 for Glen Rock.

Roadwork will begin on the southbound side of I-83, then move to the northbound side "mid-to-late week," PennDOT reported.

During construction, lane restrictions will be in effect.

