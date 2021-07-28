Several railroad crossings in York County closing next week

Several railroad crossings will be closed next week for replacement, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The following crossings and detours will be in effect starting Tuesday:

Tuesday and Wednesday: Smiths Station Road (Route 3045) between Cannery and Pamadeva roads in Heidelberg Township will be closed. The detour for this closure is Route 116 and Route 216.

Wednesday and Thursday: Kraft Mill Road (Route 3047) between Brown and Marburg roads in Heidelberg Township will be closed. The detour for this closure is Route 116 and Route 516.

Wednesday and Thursday: Park Road (Route 3051) between Kraft Mill and Sinsheim roads in North Codorus Township will be closed. The detour for this closure is Kraft Mill Road, Route 516, Baltimore Street, Hanover Street and Sinsheim Road.

Thursday and Friday: Blooming Grove Road (Route 216) between Stone Church and Creamery roads in Codorus Township will be closed. The detour for this closure is Sinsheim Road, Hanover Street, Baltimore Street and Route 516.

Thursday and Friday: Sinsheim Road between Park and Pentland roads in Codorus Township will be closed. The detour for this closure is Park Road, Kraft Mill Road, Route 516, Baltimore Street, Hanover Street and Sinsheim Road.

