Lower Windsor Twp. road closing for pipe work

Staff reports
A Lower Windsor Township road is closing for a week — and possibly longer — for road work. 

Pleasant Hill Road between Riverview Drive and Bull Run Road will be closed Aug. 2 through Aug. 9 as crews perform pipe work, according to township police. Local traffic, including residents and trash haulers, will be diverted via Riverview Drive.

"Road closed" signs will be placed at affected intersections along Pleasant Hill Road. The closure might also be extended into the week of Aug. 9, police said. 