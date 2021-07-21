Traffic alert: I-83 ramps at Shrewsbury exit to close this weekend

Several closures are happening on Interstate 83 this week in Shrewsbury Township due to construction, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

At 9 p.m. Friday, the southbound I-83 ramps to Route 851 and the Route 851 ramps to southbound I-83 will be closed. During this time, motorists can use Glen Rock Exit 8 to Route 216 west to Susquehanna Trail to Route 851 and vice versa.

Then, once work on the southbound ramps is completed, the northbound I-83 ramps to Route 851 and the Route 851 ramps to northbound I-83 will close.

Additionally, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Route 851 will be closed under the I-83 bridge for paving. This work will be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, according to PennDOT.

This construction work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange construction contract headed by Kinsley Construction, PennDOT said in a news release.

