Man dies after Conewago Township crash

A Dover Township man died Friday from injuries he suffered in a crash a week ago.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lewisberry and Butter roads in Conewago Township on June 25, according to a release from the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

A car driving east on Butter Road failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the intersection, where it struck the passenger side of another vehicle that was heading south on Lewisberry Road, the release states.

The driver of the car that purportedly ran the stop sign, Norman Miller, 82, of Dover Township, suffered "extensive" injuries and was taken from the scene to York Hospital, according to the police department. Miller died of his injuries on Friday.

A driver and passenger in the other vehicle — identified as married couple from Newberry Township, ages 87 and 88 — were also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release states.

Anyone with information to report about the crash can contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.