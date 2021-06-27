Road in Fairview Township to close for three months due to construction

A portion of a road in Fairview Township will be closed for three months so a new traffic signal can be installed, according to a news release provided by the township.

Wyndamere Road, from Salem to Lowther roads, will be closed starting Tuesday. A detour will be in place during this closure.

The intersection of Salem and Wyndamere roads will be widened for the new traffic signal, according to the township.

Additionally, a new retaining wall on Wyndamere Road next to an existing bridge over Interstate 83 will be constructed during this period, according to the news release.

