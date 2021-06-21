Traffic alert: All lanes closed on Route 30 eastbound after tractor-trailer flips

All eastbound lanes are closed on a portion of Route 30 after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to York County 911.

The crash occurred at 12:09 p.m. Monday, causing a closure between the exits for Hallam borough and Wrightsville. As of 1:44 p.m., all lanes are still closed, according to 911.

"They're working to clear it now," a 911 dispatcher said.

Debris from the accident also affected traffic on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, according to a Facebook post from Hellam Fire Co.

Both the Wrightsville Fire & Rescue Co. and the Hellam Fire Co. were at the scene working to clear it, according to Facebook posts from both fire companies.

There were no reported injuries, according to 911.

