Police: One dead, six injured in head-on crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

One person died and six others were injured in a head-on collision on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Saturday evening, according to police.

At 6:14 p.m. Saturday, West Hempfield Township Police and fire crews arrived to the scene near the Malleable Road overpass on Route 30 to find two cars involved in the incident, police said in a news release.

According to preliminary investigations, a Chrysler 200 was traveling east on Route 30 when the driver crossed the median and struck a Kia Spectra head on, according to the release. The crash occurred between the Columbia and East Prospect Road exits on Route 30.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and two victims were flown to Hershey Medical Center. Four other occupants were transported to local hospitals, police said.

The names of the victims had not been released by Sunday afternoon pending notification of the families, police said.

During the incident, Route 30 was closed for five hours as the Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team examined the scene, according to West Hempfield Township Police. It reopened around 11 p.m.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the West Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-285-5191.

