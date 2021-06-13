PennDOT: Bridge in Wellsville to close for four months

A bridge in Wellsville will close for construction for four months, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge spanning a tributary to Doe Run between Cherry and Community streets in Wellsville is expected to be closed from Monday until Oct. 19, according to a news release.

A detour will be in place using York Street and Harmony Grove Road.

Construction work at the bridge will include replacing the existing bridge with a precast concrete box culvert and roadway work, according to PennDOT.

The $654,285 project will be completed by Doli Construction Corp.,of Bucks County.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.