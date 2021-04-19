Traffic alert: County Line Road near Route 15 to close until June

County Line Road will be closed until June so new construction can take place at the York and Adams County border, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

County Line Road will be closed on either side of Route 15 starting Wednesday until June 4.

A detour east of Route 15 will use Latimore Valley Road and Old Route 15. A detour west of Route 15 will use Mountain Road, known as Route 1005, according to a news release.

