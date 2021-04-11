Coroner called to crash in Windsor Township on Sunday

The York County coroner was called to a crash in Windsor Township on Sunday morning, according to York County 911.

At 11:10 a.m., ambulance and fire crews and police were sent to the scene at the intersection of Kendale and Lombard roads, a 911 dispatcher said.

As a result, Kendale and Lombard roads are shut down around the intersection, and police are directing traffic, the dispatcher added.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

