Traffic alert: All northbound lanes closed after crash on I-83

A crash on Interstate 83 shut down all northbound lanes of the highway near the Loganville exit Tuesday morning, according to 511PA.

Emergency officials responded at 10:23 a.m. to the crash, which occurred in the northbound lanes of I-83 between the Loganville and Leader Heights exits.

All lanes are closed as of 10:30 a.m., according to 511PA.

The 511PA traffic cam shows traffic is stop-and-go in the area near the crash.

Check back later for updates.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.