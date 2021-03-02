Residents encouraged to submit comments on bridge project in Felton

Residents are encouraged to give their opinions on a bridge project expected to start next year in Felton.

Information packaged by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be available until April 1.

Anyone can view the construction plans and leave a comment via a form by visiting www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-8/ and clicking on "public meetings."

The bridge located on Cross Roads Avenue is in need of repairs to address "structural deficiencies" in the 72-year-old steel structure, according to a news release provided by PennDOT.

Additionally, the existing bridge's width will be increased to accommodate two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders, according to PennDOT.

The bridge, which spans a tributary of the North Branch Muddy Creek, will be closed for three months for the construction, which is expected to start in 2022.

The detour route will use Rippling Run Road, Main Street, Church Road and back to Route 2079.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.