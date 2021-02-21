Make your voice heard for I-83 bridge project

York County residents are encouraged to voice their opinions concerning an upcoming construction project at the John Harris Memorial Bridge on Interstate 83.

The "on-demand" virtual public meeting is available for viewing until March 29.

During this time, anybody can view information about the project and submit comments by visiting www.penndot.gov/i83SouthBridge or sending an email to i83SouthBridge@pa.gov.

The John Harris Memorial Bridge was built in 1960, and it no longer meets current design standards and is in need of an upgrade, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.

The construction project proposes to replace the bridge entirely, widen it to five lanes in each direction and reconfigure the Lemoyne interchange on the west shore of the Susquehanna, according to PennDOT's website.

Officials project the estimated cost of the project between $500 million and $650 million.

Construction is expected to start in 2024.

